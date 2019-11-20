Bedridden woman rescued from fire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
A bedridden woman was rescued from a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Crews were called around 12:40 p.m. to the home on the 6300 block of West Tropical Parkway, near North Torrey Pines Drive, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
The rescued woman was taken to a hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation. A second person, who had been cooking on the patio in the morning, was transported for difficulty breathing.
Three people were displaced, and damages were estimated at $80,000, according to the fire department.
