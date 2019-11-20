Bedridden woman rescued from fire in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Crews were called around 12:40 p.m. to the home on the 6300 block of West Tropical Parkway.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, on the 6300 block of West Tropical Parkway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, on the 6300 block of West Tropical Parkway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A bedridden woman was rescued from a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called around 12:40 p.m. to the home on the 6300 block of West Tropical Parkway, near North Torrey Pines Drive, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The rescued woman was taken to a hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation. A second person, who had been cooking on the patio in the morning, was transported for difficulty breathing.

Three people were displaced, and damages were estimated at $80,000, according to the fire department.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.