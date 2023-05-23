77°F
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist dies after northwest valley crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 5:48 am
 
Updated May 23, 2023 - 7:57 am
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A bicyclist died after being struck by an SUV on Monday night, police said.

The crash was reported at 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The bicyclist was riding south when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Explorer which was heading west on Cheyenne, police said. The 22-year-old man on the bike was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died.

Police said the driver of the Ford, a 39-year-old woman, was not suspected of impairment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

