Bicyclist dies after northwest valley crash

A bicyclist died after being struck by an SUV on Monday night, police said.

The crash was reported at 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The bicyclist was riding south when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Explorer which was heading west on Cheyenne, police said. The 22-year-old man on the bike was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where he died.

Police said the driver of the Ford, a 39-year-old woman, was not suspected of impairment.

