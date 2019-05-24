Bicyclist hospitalized after crash with vehicle in Las Vegas

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle and cyclist collided Friday morning in the north valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Review-Journal file photo)

Just before 9:30 a.m., police received reports of a crash in the area of Bradley Road and Deer Springs Way, near North Jones and Decatur boulevards, Metro spokeswoman Alexandra Zambrano said.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, she said.

The driver remained at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.