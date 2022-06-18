77°F
Bicyclist killed in crash, driver with suspended license booked on DUI

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2022 - 10:02 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2022 - 7:35 am
Police investigate a fatal crash in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road, Friday, June 17, 2022, in northeast Las Vegas. A bicyclist was killed in the crash. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a fatal crash in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road, Friday, June 17, 2022, in northeast Las Vegas. A bicyclist was killed in the crash. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a fatal crash in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road, Friday, June 17, 2022, in northeast Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a fatal crash in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road, Friday, June 17, 2022, in northeast Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Friday night.

A Chevrolet Cobalt hit the bike around 9:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Dean.

The Cobalt was exiting a parking lot going north on Las Vegas Boulevard when it hit a bicyclist who was southbound in the northbound lanes, according to Dean.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Raymond Perez-Hernandez, 26, was booked on driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to jail records.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

