Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash ID’d as Minnesota man

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a bicyclist who died after being hit by a car Sunday evening in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Michael Scott Hunt, 53, of Moose Lake, Minnesota, was riding a KS mountain bike westbound in the bike lane on Harmon Avenue, east of the road’s intersection with Nellis Boulevard, around 6:30 p.m., when he encountered a fallen tree, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hunt moved into the outside westbound travel lane to avoid the tree at the same time the driver of a 1993 Lincoln Mark VIII merged into the lane and hit the back of Hunt’s bicycle.

Hunt was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with what were initially described as non-life-threatening injuries, but died at the hospital around 4 a.m. Monday, the coroner’s office said. His cause of death was still pending Tuesday morning.

The 88-year-old driver did not appear to be impaired and stayed at the scene after the crash, police said.

Las Vegas police were not called to the initial crash, but the department’s fatal detail is conducting a follow-up investigation.

Hunt’s death marks the 83rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

36.107597, -115.063036