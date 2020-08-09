Big traffic creates backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border

Traffic is backed up for 7 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Interstate 15 traffic near Primm (RTC cameras)

Traffic is backed up for 7 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

There is a 7-mile backup causing long delays on the Interstate 15 south, the commission tweeted at 2:50 p.m.

Last month, officials said I-15 traffic volumes are creeping up as resort properties continue to reopen, but they said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon.

With the first casinos reopening June 4, there has been a slight uptick in traffic on I-15 at the California-Nevada border, but it’s still below normal.