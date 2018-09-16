Boy critically hurt, relative flees after east Las Vegas crash

A 10-year-old boy was critically injured, and police are searching for his 23-year-old relative, after a fiery crash in the east valley Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Jonathan Mora (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 10-year-old boy was critically injured, and police are searching for his 23-year-old relative, after a fiery crash in the east valley Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Mountain Vista Street, near Boulder Station, according to a Metropolitan Police department release from Sunday afternoon. Two other men were seriously injured in the crash, police said.

A 2015 Toyota Camry was southbound on Mountain Vista, turning right onto Vegas Valley, when a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Jonathan Mora approached the Toyota from behind and slammed into its left side, police said.

“Witnesses estimated the speed of the Nissan at 100 mph before the collision occurred,” the release said.

Both vehicles spun and stopped in the road west of the intersection. Mora got out of the Nissan and fled on foot, leaving his 10-year-old relative and a 20-year-old passenger in the car, police said.

The Nissan caught fire, and witnesses rushed to pull the boy and the passenger from the car.

The driver of the Toyota was trapped in his car and had to be removed by first responders.

The child was in critical condition just before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Mora was still at large, police said.

Anyone with information about Mora’s whereabouts should call Metro at 702-828-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit CrimeStoppersofNV.com.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

East Vegas Valley Drive and South Mountain Vista Street, Las Vegas