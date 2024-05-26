Boy in critical condition after being struck by Polaris Slingshot

A boy is in critical condition after being struck by a 2023 Polaris Slingshot, which is a roadster-style, three-wheeled motorcycle, on Sunday.

A child was struck by a 2023 Polaris Slingshot at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and La Canada Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy is in critical condition after being struck by a 2023 Polaris Slingshot three-wheeled motorcycle on Sunday.

The boy, who police estimate is between 11 and 14 years old, was crossing Desert Inn Road at La Canada Street in a marked crosswalk while wearing rollerskates, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the boy started crossing while southbound traffic on La Canada had a green light signal.

He only reached the center median before the east and west traffic signals turned green, police said.

The Polaris driver, 61, who was traveling west on Desert Inn, had his view obstructed by a vehicle stopped in the left lane, police said. The boy continued into the westbound traffic and was struck by the left front of the Polaris.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center. The Polaris driver did not show signs of impairment.

Metro said the crash remains under investigation.

