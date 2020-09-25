Breonna Taylor protesters take to Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE

A protest calling for justice in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is expected Thursday night, according to a flyer being distributed by local organizers.

Protesters gather on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, a day after the Breonna Taylor grand jury in Louisville, Ky., returned a minor felony charge against one of three officers involved in her death. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One night after six people were detained near Fremont Street, a protest and march is scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. near the Sahara Las Vegas.

The protests come in response to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s statement regarding the officers who shot Taylor and the result of a Kentucky grand jury indictment Wednesday.

“The grand jury determined that there is no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death,” Cameron said Wednesday.

