90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Breonna Taylor protesters take to Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 7:26 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2020 - 7:29 pm

A protest calling for justice in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is expected Thursday night on Las Vegas, according to a flyer being distributed by local organizers.

One night after six people were detained near Fremont Street, a protest and march is scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. near the Sahara Las Vegas.

The protests come in response to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s statement regarding the officers who shot Taylor and the result of a Kentucky grand jury indictment Wednesday.

“The grand jury determined that there is no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death,” Cameron said Wednesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
2
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
3
Breonna Taylor protest spreads to downtown Las Vegas
Breonna Taylor protest spreads to downtown Las Vegas
4
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
5
Las Vegas grapples with violence on Strip
Las Vegas grapples with violence on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST