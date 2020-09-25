Breonna Taylor protesters take to Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE
A protest calling for justice in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is expected Thursday night, according to a flyer being distributed by local organizers.
One night after six people were detained near Fremont Street, a protest and march is scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. near the Sahara Las Vegas.
The protests come in response to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s statement regarding the officers who shot Taylor and the result of a Kentucky grand jury indictment Wednesday.
“The grand jury determined that there is no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death,” Cameron said Wednesday.
