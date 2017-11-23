Bugsy Siegel’s daughter buried in Las Vegas cemetery

Millicent Rosen, born Jan. 14, 1931, in New York City to Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and Esta Siegel (nee Krakower), died Nov. 17 in Las Vegas. She was 86. On Tuesday, she was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Millicent Rosen, who passed away on Nov. 17 at age 86, was Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel's eldest daughter. (Chabad.org)

Rabbi Mendy Harlig with Cindy Rosen, center, and Wendy Rosen, granddaughters of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, the Jewish mob figure widely recognized as the visionary behind modern Las Vegas. (Chabad.org)

The rabbi examined the family’s Hebrew Bible and thought little of the name marked inside: Siegel.

He was there Nov. 14 at Delmar Gardens of Green Valley, an assisted living facility, to provide spiritual and emotional care for a dying woman and her family.

Millicent Rosen’s family told Rabbi Mendy Harlig they had hoped to bury her body in New York with her husband, Jack, but they were concerned about the cost.

Harlig, the executive director of Henderson-based Chabad of Green Valley, suggested a proper Jewish burial for her at Woodlawn Cemetery near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue, which Harlig said has Jewish roots.

“Wow, that’s interesting,” one of Rosen’s two daughters said. “We have history here in Las Vegas.”

“What’s the history?” Harlig asked.

“My mother is Bugsy Siegel’s daughter,” she replied.

Bugsy Siegel, a mobster some have credited with helping to build modern Las Vegas, was shot to death in Beverly Hills on June 20, 1947. He was connected to fellow mobsters Meyer Lansky, Charles “Lucky” Luciano and crime syndicate “Murder Inc.”

Rosen married the Jack Rosen, the son of mob associate Morris Rosen. She is survived by her two daughters, Wendy and Cindy Rosen, and preceded in death by Jack and her son, Benjamin, who died in 1953.

“She had to go her whole life defending her father,” Harlig said.

The family had considered cremating Rosen, but Harlig insisted cremation wouldn’t align with Jewish principles. After some discussion, Rosen’s family agreed to have her buried in Las Vegas, where her father bought El Cortez, 600 Fremont St., and opened the Strip’s first resort-style hotel in the Flamingo, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South. El Cortez has a restaurant named after her father, and she donated memorabilia for the restaurant to display.

“This will be full circle,” Harlig recalled saying. “Maybe this was meant to be that we met.”

Reached by phone Wednesday evening, Wendy Rosen said she was grieving and not yet ready to comment.

