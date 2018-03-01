Building on fire near I-15 and Spring Mountain

The Clark County Fire Department is fighting a fire near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road early Thursday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department fights a building fire at 3600 S. Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road, Thursday morning, March 1, 2018. (Clark County Fire Department)

The Clark County Fire Department fights a building fire at 3600 S. Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road, Thursday morning, March 1, 2018. (Clark County Fire Department)

The Clark County Fire Department is fighting a building fire at 3600 S. Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road, Thursday morning, March 1, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County firefighters are investigating the cause of a commercial building fire at 3600 S. Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road, on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County firefighters are investigating the cause of a commercial building fire at 3600 S. Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road, on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County firefighters are investigating the cause of a commercial building fire at 3600 S. Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road, on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County firefighters are investigating the cause of a commercial building fire at 3600 S. Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road, on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Fire Department is fighting a fire near Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded at 5:51 am. to a commercial building on fire at 3600 S. Highland Drive, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan. Smoke and flames were coming from the structure.

One person was taken to University Medical Center with burn injuries, Buchanan said in a news release. The extent of injuries is not known.

Cause of the fire and damage have not been determined, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3600 S. Highland Drive, las vegas, nv