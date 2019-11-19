Cats rescued from northwest Las Vegas house fire
Three cats were rescued from a northwest Las Vegas house where there was an attic fire early Tuesday.
Three cats were rescued from a northwest Las Vegas house where there was an attic fire early Tuesday.
Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded about 5:45 a.m. to 3721 Shanagolden St., near West Alexander Road and North Grand Canyon Drive, on reports of a fire in the attic of a single-story residence.
Firefighters saw fire coming from roof vents upon their arrival. All occupants, except for the cats, were out of the house.
The cats were treated and released.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. No damage estimate was immediately available.