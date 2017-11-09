Cause of central Las Vegas house fire being investigated

No one was injured after a Thursday morning attic fire at a central valley home.

Smoke drifts from the attic at 1923 Sutro Lane after firefighters put out a fire early Thursday morning. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was called in at 2:12 a.m. at 1923 Sutro Lane, near Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found smoke drifting up through the home’s roof over the attic. Szymanski reported at 2:50 a.m. the fire was out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the damage costs have not yet been estimated.

