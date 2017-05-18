ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Cause of Clark County inmate’s March death ‘undetermined’

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 1:43 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office said it could not determine the cause or manner of death for an inmate who died in March while in the county’s custody.

Mark Stringham, 33, died March 8 at University Medical Center. He was admitted to the hospital from the Clark County Detention Center with what were initially reported to be self-inflicted injuries.

The coroner has listed both his cause and manner of death as “undetermined.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
