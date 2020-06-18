CCDC inmate dies after apparent medical episode, police say

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died on Wednesday after the inmate “appeared to be having a medical episode,” police said.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died Wednesday after an apparent medical episode, police said.

The inmate had been booked into the jail on Monday, accused of attempting to use another person’s ID to avoid prosecution, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, a corrections officer checked on the inmate, who “appeared to be having a medical episode.”

“The decedent did not have any police interaction prior to the medical episode,” police said.

The inmate was transported to University Medical Center and died about 4:20 that afternoon, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the inmate and determine the cause and manner of death.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.