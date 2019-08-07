Centennial Hills Hospital hosts Teddy Bear Clinic for 11th year

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas hosted its 11th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Wednesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas hosted its 11th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Wednesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas hosted its 11th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Wednesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas hosted its 11th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Wednesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas hosted its 11th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Wednesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas hosted its 11th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Wednesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas hosted its 11th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Wednesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas hosted its 11th annual Teddy Bear Clinic Wednesday.

Area children brought their toy bears, unicorns, Buzz Lightyears, and various other stuffed pals to learn about what happens at a hospital, in the event they ever require a hospital stay.

The hospital set up various stations where the children could take their furry patients to get checked out.

The first stop, of course, was the Doctor Dress Up station, where kids got to put on tiny doctor smocks and caps, before visiting the various stops.

Stations included, Teddy Bear Breathing, First Aid, Finger and Paw Casting for bandaging bear limbs, the Baby Bear Nursery, the Broken Bones stop for “x-raying” teddies, and a mending station for sewing up any holes that needed a stitch.

Mercy Air brought its air ambulance helicopter which was available for kids to check out.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.