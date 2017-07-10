ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Central Las Vegas apartment complex has 2nd fire in a week

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 4:34 pm
 

A vacant apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas had a large fire Monday morning, the second such blaze in less than a week.

The fire was reported about 9:45 a.m. at the vacant Tree Line Park Apartments at 901 W. McWilliams Ave., near H Street and Bonanza Road, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a statement.

Another blaze at the location occurred about 10 a.m. Friday.

On Monday, one building had heavy flames and smoke, which firefighters brought under control in about 20 minutes, the department said. About half of the building was damaged.

A damage estimate was not immediately available; no injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, though the Las Vegas Fire Department suggested the fire may have been caused by squatters.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

