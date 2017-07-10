Central Las Vegas apartment complex has 2nd fire in a week

A vacant apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas had a large fire Monday morning, the second such blaze in less than a week.

The Las Vegas Fire Department is responding to the area of West Sahara Avenue and Richfield Boulevard because of wire and power lines down in the area. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MediaStark24

A vacant apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas had a large fire Monday morning, the second such blaze in less than a week.

The fire was reported about 9:45 a.m. at the vacant Tree Line Park Apartments at 901 W. McWilliams Ave., near H Street and Bonanza Road, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a statement.

Another blaze at the location occurred about 10 a.m. Friday.

On Monday, one building had heavy flames and smoke, which firefighters brought under control in about 20 minutes, the department said. About half of the building was damaged.

A damage estimate was not immediately available; no injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, though the Las Vegas Fire Department suggested the fire may have been caused by squatters.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

36.178714,-115.1561757