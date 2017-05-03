ad-fullscreen
Central Las Vegas crash seriously injures pedestrian

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2017 - 2:34 pm
 

A pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries Wednesday after a crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police responded to the crash in the 500 block of East Flamingo Road, Metropolian Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

As of 2 p.m., Flamingo Road was closed between Swenson Street and Paradise Road, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

