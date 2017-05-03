Central Las Vegas crash seriously injures pedestrian

A pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries Wednesday after a crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.
Just before 11:30 a.m., police responded to the crash in the 500 block of East Flamingo Road, Metropolian Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.
As of 2 p.m., Flamingo Road was closed between Swenson Street and Paradise Road, Meltzer said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
