Charleston Boulevard crash leaves pedestrian dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2023 - 11:40 pm
 
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Charleston Boulevard on Friday night, according to Las Vegas police.

A car crashed into a pedestrian on the 2800 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near the intersection with Fremont Street just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night, according to Metropolitan Police public information officer Robert Wix.

He said the victim died at the scene, and police are still investigating the crash.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

