Check out Summer Science Safari at Natural History Museum — PHOTOS

Dylan Steele, 5, of Cibolo, Texas, takes part in "Carnivore Crime Scene: Cretaceous Period" at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitors helped solve the death of a Tyrannosaurus rex by following clues at stations throughout the museum.

Renata Flores, 5, from left, Lily Venepps, 4, and Briar Lamb, 8, all of Las Vegas, check out a horseshoe crab during "Critter Connection" at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum Wednesday, July 10, 2019. At rear, from left, are Harry Venepps, 3, of Las Vegas, Daylin Dahlem, 8, of Henderson, Sandra Venepps and her son Sammy Venepps, 1, of Las Vegas.

Nikolai Friedrich, 5, his sister Anna Bella Montrone, 12, and mother Stacey Butler, all of Las Vegas, take part in "Carnivore Crime Scene: Cretaceous Period" at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum Wednesday, July 10, 2019. At right is volunteer Gabi Eakin. Visitors helped solve the death of a Tyrannosaurus rex by following clues at stations throughout the museum.

“Investigators” help solve the death of a Tyrannosaurus rex Wednesday during “Carnivore Crime Scene: Cretaceous Period” at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, part of its Summer Science Safari.

Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Aug. 7, the museum, located at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, conducts a new safari for visitors.

For more information, call 702-384-3466 or visit lvnhm.org.