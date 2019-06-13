Children at Las Vegas hospital welcome Miracle Flight mascot — PHOTOS

Las Vegas-area mascots teamed up Wednesday with young patients at Sunrise Children’s Hospital to welcome to the newest mascot joining the family of Las Vegas mascots, Miles the Miracle Flights Bear.

Camila Silva, 2, dances with a group of Las Vegas-based mascots during a welcome event for Miles the Miracle Flights Bear, the new mascot for Miracle Flights, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children’s Hospital, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Joshua Gallardo, left, 11, Jazlin Martinez, 11, and Camila Silva, 2, are greeted by LV Lights FC mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker, left, and UNLV's Hey Reb! during a welcome event for Miles the Miracle Flights Bear, the new mascot for Miracle Flights, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children's Hospital, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nilda Campos, left, helps her granddaughter Zaryah Robbs, 8, draw a picture with Aviator mascot Spruce the Goose and LV Lights mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker during a welcome event for Miles the Miracle Flights Bear, the new mascot for Miracle Flights, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children’s Hospital, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miles the Miracle Flights Bear, the new mascot for Miracle Flights, greets UNLV's Hey Reb! during a welcome ceremony on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children’s Hospital, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Krystle Hunter, left, holds Camila Silva, 2, as they dance with a group of Las Vegas-based mascots during a welcome event for Miles the Miracle Flights Bear, the new mascot for Miracle Flights, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children’s Hospital, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Zaryah Robbs, second from left, 8, takes a photo with the Chick-fil-A Cow, left, and the LV Lights mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker during a welcome event for Miles the Miracle Flights Bear, the new mascot for Miracle Flights, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children’s Hospital, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Camila Silva, 2, hugs the Chick-fil-A Cow during a welcome event for Miles the Miracle Flights Bear, the new mascot for Miracle Flights, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children’s Hospital, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Camila Silva, 2, dances with a group of Las Vegas-based mascots during a welcome event for Miles the Miracle Flights Bear, the new mascot for Miracle Flights, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sunrise Children’s Hospital, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miles will serve as the “Official Bear-or of Joy” for the Las Vegas–based medical flight charity, which provides free commercial flights to critically ill children in need of life-changing medical care far from home.

Miles is modeled after a special teddy bear each child receives upon their first Miracle Flight.

Since its founding in Las Vegas in 1985, Miracle Flights has provided more than 125,000 free flights to children in Las Vegas and around the country.