Children at Las Vegas hospital welcome new Miracle Flight mascot
Las Vegas-area mascots teamed up Wednesday with young patients at Sunrise Children’s Hospital to welcome to the newest mascot joining the family of Las Vegas mascots, Miles the Miracle Flights Bear.
Miles will serve as the “Official Bear-or of Joy” for the Las Vegas–based medical flight charity, which provides free commercial flights to critically ill children in need of life-changing medical care far from home.
Miles is modeled after a special teddy bear each child receives upon their first Miracle Flight.
Since its founding in Las Vegas in 1985, Miracle Flights has provided more than 125,000 free flights to children in Las Vegas and around the country.