Children’s health, safety and wellness focus of upcoming event

Child safety seats will be checked for durability and proper installation during the first Spring Into Health, Safety and Wellness event on Tuesday.

Penny Blair, instructor for the University of Nevada Cooperative Extensions family vehicle safety course, inspects a car seat June 10, 2011, in Logandale during a course, which is offered once a month. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If necessary, the safety seats will be replaced for free during the event, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boulevard Mall’s eastern entrance, 3528 Maryland Parkway, said Erin Breen, head of the Vulnerable Road Users Project at UNLV.

Vision and dental tests will be conducted during the event, which will also offer children’s games and prizes, including new bicycles and gift cards to businesses at the mall.

“This event is a fun way to keep kids busy during spring break while teaching them or reminding them about important safety issues,” Breen said.

The event is hosted by several local medical companies, law enforcement agencies and safety advocates.

3528 Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV