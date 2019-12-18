Clark County commissioner’s Christmas tree suit benefits homeless group
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones was head-to-toe in Christmas spirit for a zoning meeting on Wednesday.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones was head-to-toe in Christmas spirit for a zoning meeting on Wednesday.
In a tweet from Clark County, the District F commissioner was shown decked out in a red and green Christmas tree suit. He wore the suit as a challenge to raise $1,000 for the Nevada Homeless Alliance. He received more than $3,000.
In his own tweet, Jones said, “Thanks to all who donated more than $3,000 to Nevada Homeless Alliance so I could embarrass myself at today’s @ClarkCountyNV mtg for a good cause!”
According to the Clark County tweet, the suit will be retired.
Challenge issued, challenged accepted – now the payoff. Cmsr. @JustinJonesNV dressed in his best (😂) #Christmas suit at today’s zoning meeting. He said he would wear it if he could raise $1,000 for @NHAvoice. More than $3,000 was donated. The suit will now be retired. #Holidays pic.twitter.com/NhFUE4CLkj
— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 18, 2019
Thanks to all who donated more than $3,000 to Nevada Homeless Alliance so I could embarrass myself at today’s @ClarkCountyNV mtg for a good cause! If you still want to donate, go to: https://t.co/xlNd15MzLA @NHAvoice pic.twitter.com/OT7Qqn1yP6
— Justin Jones (@JustinJonesNV) December 18, 2019
Challenge issued, challenged accepted – now the payoff. Cmsr. @JustinJonesNV dressed in his best (😂) #Christmas suit at today’s zoning meeting. He said he would wear it if he could raise $1,000 for @NHAvoice. More than $3,000 was donated. The suit will now be retired. #Holidays pic.twitter.com/NhFUE4CLkj
— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 18, 2019
Thanks to all who donated more than $3,000 to Nevada Homeless Alliance so I could embarrass myself at today’s @ClarkCountyNV mtg for a good cause! If you still want to donate, go to: https://t.co/xlNd15MzLA @NHAvoice pic.twitter.com/OT7Qqn1yP6
— Justin Jones (@JustinJonesNV) December 18, 2019