Clark County commissioner’s Christmas tree suit benefits homeless group

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, left, wore a Christmas suit to a Clark County zoning meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, to raise money for the Nevada Homeless Alliance. (@ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones was head-to-toe in Christmas spirit for a zoning meeting on Wednesday.

In a tweet from Clark County, the District F commissioner was shown decked out in a red and green Christmas tree suit. He wore the suit as a challenge to raise $1,000 for the Nevada Homeless Alliance. He received more than $3,000.

In his own tweet, Jones said, “Thanks to all who donated more than $3,000 to Nevada Homeless Alliance so I could embarrass myself at today’s @ClarkCountyNV mtg for a good cause!”

According to the Clark County tweet, the suit will be retired.

