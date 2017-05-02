Clark County coroner IDs bicyclist who was struck, killed

Clark County coroner's office (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He was 35-year-old Benito San Pedro Agustin of Las Vegas, according to the coroner.

Agustin was riding his mountain bike about 8:40 p.m. near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive when he was struck by an SUV, Las Vegas police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 77-year-old driver of the SUV remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

