Clark County coroner IDs man killed in Saturday kitchen fire

A man died early Saturday after suffering injuries in a kitchen fire at the Northpointe Apartments, 3333 N. Michael Way. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A man killed early Saturday morning in a central valley kitchen fire has been identified.

He was 28-year-old Shaun Vega Jr. of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Sunday.

Las Vegas firefighters received a report of smoke about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at an apartment at 3333 N. Michael Way, near North Rancho Drive.

Firefighters found Vega unresponsive inside the second-story apartment’s door. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. The Las Vegas Fire Department said a flash fire likely started while the man was cooking, causing the burns to his face and hands.

Cause and manner of death are still pending at the coroner’s office.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.