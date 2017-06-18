ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Clark County coroner IDs man killed in Saturday kitchen fire

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2017 - 1:51 pm
 

A man killed early Saturday morning in a central valley kitchen fire has been identified.

He was 28-year-old Shaun Vega Jr. of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Sunday.

Las Vegas firefighters received a report of smoke about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at an apartment at 3333 N. Michael Way, near North Rancho Drive.

Firefighters found Vega unresponsive inside the second-story apartment’s door. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. The Las Vegas Fire Department said a flash fire likely started while the man was cooking, causing the burns to his face and hands.

Cause and manner of death are still pending at the coroner’s office.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Origami widget
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like