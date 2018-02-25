Local Las Vegas

Colorful car show rumbles into Las Vegas park — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2018 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated February 24, 2018 - 6:18 pm

Hot rods, muscle cars and other motorized machines dazzled onlookers during a classic car show Saturday at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

With a 300-vehicle limit, the show hosted a variety of vintage, originals and hot rods. Also, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department put on an emergency vehicle display.

Entries to the show were eligible for one of the Top 60 trophies and awards, including Sheriff’s Pick, People’s Choice and Best of Show.

Mike Yturralde brought his 1959 Volkswagen bus to the show.

Yturralde, known as “Hippy Mike,” said he has had the bus for about eight years, which was almost completely gutted when he got it.

“(It’s) a lot of fun,” he said.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Injured Police Officers Fund.

