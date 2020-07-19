Comet NEOWISE thrills stargazers in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Comet NEOWISE made another appearance on Saturday night across Las Vegas, and for a clearer view, in areas just outside the valley. Saturday night was the last night that the comet was expected to remain visible to the naked eye
Saturday night was the last night that the comet was expected to remain visible to the naked eye. Starting Sunday night, it will be visible with binoculars or a telescope until the end of July.
For optimal viewing, it’s best to plan ahead and get away from bright city lights. John Mowbray, a local amateur astronomer and photographer, suggests getting out of the city to view it and setting up 30 minutes before sunset. NEOWISE should become visible around 9:30 p.m.