Comet NEOWISE thrills stargazers in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Local photography hobbyist Mike Alder, left, makes a long exposure images of the NEOWISE comet on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Desert View Overlook.

David Ray of Las Vegas makes a long exposure image of the NEOWISE comet on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Desert View Overlook.

Viewers wait for the sun to go down so they can view the NEOWISE comet on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Desert View Overlook.

Charles Walker of Las Vegas experiments with phone photography to capture the NEOWISE comet on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Desert View Overlook.

Comet NEOWISE delighted stargazers on Saturday night across the Las Vegas Valley, and for a clearer view, in areas just outside the valley.

Saturday night was the last night that the comet was expected to remain visible to the naked eye. Starting Sunday night, it will be visible with binoculars or a telescope until the end of July.

For optimal viewing, it’s best to plan ahead and get away from bright city lights. John Mowbray, a local amateur astronomer and photographer, suggests getting out of the city to view it and setting up 30 minutes before sunset. NEOWISE should become visible around 9:30 p.m.