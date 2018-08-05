Company criticized before canoe flip that killed Las Vegas pastor

The operator of a canoe that recently capsized in a swift moving river in southeast Alaska, killing a North Las Vegas man, has been identified as a company with a history of allegations.

Steve Willis, a senior pastor at First Christian Church, greets tourists along Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas for Ash Wednesday on Feb. 14, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Steve Willis, a senior pastor at First Christian Church, left, talks with Michelle Caldwell, center, and Barbara Foster, both of Ill., before marking their foreheads for Ash Wednesday on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. )Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Steve Willis, a senior pastor at First Christian Church, right, marks the forehead of Sam Adam of Iowa City, Iowa for Ash Wednesday on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

HAINES, Alaska — The operator of a canoe that recently capsized in a swift moving river in southeast Alaska, killing a North Las Vegas man, has been identified as a company with a history of allegations.

Prior to the Monday death, the Skawag-based Alaska Excursions faced public scrutiny earlier this year after former employees claimed the company has unsafe tour practices and poor maintenance habits, the Chilkat Valley News reported .

Pastor Steven Todd Willis was in Alaska celebrating his wedding anniversary when he died after the canoe rolled in the Davidson Glacier River.

Willis was a senior pastor at First Christian Church in Las Vegas.

The river’s water level on the day of the incident appeared to be higher than normal, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.

“It appeared the engine didn’t start immediately when they got into the rapid water and were overcome by the current,” Alaska State Trooper spokesperson Tim DeSpain said. “(The canoe) overturned in high water not long after it was launched from the head of the river.”

All of the passengers who fell into the water, including Willis, were wearing life jackets.

Alaska Excursions owner Robert Murphy issued a statement this week offering condolences to everyone involved in the incident.

Willis’ death comes months after 10 former employees of the tour company publicly criticized it when it applied for a new commercial ATV tour permit with the Haines Borough.

Former manager Sam Edwards and other guides wrote to the borough assembly, informing it of the company’s negligence in maintaining skiffs used to transport guides to and from Glacier Point.

“The maintenance on the skiffs, busses, ATVs, and canoe motors was extremely spotty and it was often very hard to get a mechanic to come out, even when we were on the verge of not being able to run the trip,”

Other guides claimed they were pressured make trips during unsafe weather.

Murphy and other employees disputed the group’s claims.