Completion of solar electric-generation array near Las Vegas marked

Officials are marking completion of a utility-scale solar electric generation array near Las Vegas built to power the operations of commercial data centers in Northern and Southern Nevada .

Solar arrays line the desert floor of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone as part of the 179 megawatt (MW) Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects north of Las Vegas that were commissioned on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

Solar arrays line the desert floor of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone as part of the 179 megawatt (MW) Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects north of Las Vegas that were commissioned on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

Solar arrays line the desert floor of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone as part of the 179 megawatt (MW) Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects north of Las Vegas that were commissioned on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

Solar arrays line the desert floor of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone as part of the 179 megawatt (MW) Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects north of Las Vegas that were commissioned on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

Officials are marking completion of a utility-scale solar electric generation array near Las Vegas built to power the operations of commercial data centers in Northern and Southern Nevada.

The industrial-sized Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 power plants commissioned Monday at the Apex Industrial Park are designed to generate enough electricity to meet the needs of 46,000 Nevada homes.

But the 179 megawatts they’ll be able to put out are dedicated to data infrastructure company Switch for facilities in Reno and Las Vegas.

Former Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid was among officials marking the occasion along with federal land managers, local elected officials, plant owner EDF Renewable Energy and builder First Solar Inc.

An NV Energy executive says the two arrays bring to 16 the number of solar plants in Nevada.