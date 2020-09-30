87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Computers remain offline at 6 Valley Health System hospitals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 6:24 pm
 

Universal Health Services, which operates six hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley, said Tuesday that its computer networks remained shut down after what it confirmed was a cyberattack on Sunday.

“The cyber attack occurred early Sunday morning, at which time the company shut down all networks across the U.S. enterprise,” UHS said in a statement. It operates more than 400 hospitals and clinical care facilities across the U.S. and United Kingdom.

The networks remained offline as the company “works through a security incident caused by malware,” software designed to gain unauthorized access and damage a network.

Valley Health System facilities include Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Late Tuesday, Valley Health System spokeswoman Gretchen Papez confirmed that the networks in Las Vegas remained down.

UHS reiterated that it had no indication that “any patient or employee data had been accessed, copied or misused.” It said its U.K. operations had not been affected.

The company said that it was “making steady progress with recovery efforts,” and that certain applications had begun to come back on line.

In the meantime, it said its facilities were using “established back-up processes including offline documentation methods.”

John Riggi, senior cybersecurity adviser to the American Hospital Association, on Monday called the incident a “suspected ransomware attack,” in which hackers infect networks with malicious code that scrambles data and then demand payment to restore services.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
2
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
3
1 location in Circa will allow under-21 guests, Stevens says
1 location in Circa will allow under-21 guests, Stevens says
4
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
5
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aerial photo of the North entrance to Circa and the covered bridge to the Garage Mahal parking ...
Derek Stevens’ pitch: National commercials for Circa
By / RJ

Circa Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens says of his new commercial, “I think there are going to be a lot of these moments and they’re all moments that kind of reflect various moments for me over my life coming in to Las Vegas.”

 
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
By / RJ

Nevada is substantially loosening its COVID-19 rules on large gatherings for both indoor and outdoor events and will allow for a limited number of spectators at sporting and other live entertainment events as part of a continued relaxation of restrictions.