Cooking fire at Golden Knights practice facility hurts 2

This Aug. 23, 2018, file photo shows the City National Arena in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Two people were injured Saturday after a cooking fire in the kitchen of City National Arena in Summerlin, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Firefighters on the scene at the ice skating and hockey rink, at 1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive, confirmed that there was a fire in the kitchen. The fire had been put out before crews arrived, Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said Saturday night.

Two people was injured during the fire, he said. One person was taken to a hospital with burns, and the second person was “treated and released,” Haydu said. The building has been evacuated.

The building’s sprinkler systems put out the fire before firefighters arrived, and crews have “secured the gas supply,” Haydu said.

Further information was not available Saturday night.

