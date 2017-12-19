Coroner identifies man hit, killed by SUV on I-15

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was hit by an SUV and killed Friday morning on Interstate 15 near the Strip.

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was hit by an SUV and killed Friday morning on Interstate 15 near the Strip.

Ty Maurice Colyar, 28, was killed after crossing I-15’s southbound lanes near Tropicana Avenue. It is unknown why he was crossing the traffic lanes, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

The woman driving the SUV that hit him stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, a highway patrol spokesman said.

