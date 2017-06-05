Coroner identifies man who apparently drowned at Lake Mead

Boulder Beach at Lake Mead (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who died Sunday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been identified.

Isaias Reyes, 32, of Las Vegas died while swimming in the lake, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Reyes and a friend, neither of whom was wearing a life jacket, were spotted in the afternoon struggling in the water near Boulder Beach. The other man was rescued by a bystander and taken to Boulder City Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

But Reyes disappeared from view and his body was found that evening by the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is the fourth apparent drowning at Lake Mead for 2017, park service spokeswoman Chelsea Kennedy said. In 2016, only three people drowned.

More than 7 million people visit the recreation area each year, and weather conditions can change rapidly and endanger swimmers without life jackets. Kennedy encourages visitors to check the weather before visiting and to use life jackets while at the lake.

Kennedy also discourages visitors from using pool toys in lieu of life jackets.

“Always wear a life jacket, even if you’re a good swimmer,” Kennedy said. “The lake is stronger than you think.”

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.