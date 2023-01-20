Coroner IDs 2 found dead in east Las Vegas home

The Clark County coroner’s office identified two people on Friday who were found dead during a welfare check.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The bodies of Heather Garcia-Haynes, 37, and William Dean Anderson, 42, both of Las Vegas, were found Tuesday on the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive, near East Flamingo Road, according to the coroner’s office.

They were found during a welfare check after one of their bosses called police. Homicide detectives responded to the scene because of the suspicious nature of the deaths, police said, but they had not officially been ruled homicides as of Friday.

The cause and manner of the deaths were pending Friday with the coroner’s office.

