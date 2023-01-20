52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs 2 found dead in east Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2023 - 1:16 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified two people found dead during a welfare check.

The bodies of Heather Garcia-Haynes, 37, and William Dean Anderson, 42, both of Las Vegas, were found Tuesday on the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive, near East Flamingo Road, according to the coroner’s office.

They were found during a welfare check after one of their bosses called police. Homicide detectives responded to the scene because of the suspicious nature of the deaths, police said, but they had not officially been ruled homicides as of Friday.

The cause and manner of the deaths were pending Friday with the coroner’s office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
5
Snakes, death and bankruptcy: Robin Lehner’s ‘Tiger King’-like ordeal
Snakes, death and bankruptcy: Robin Lehner’s ‘Tiger King’-like ordeal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
Desert Oasis athlete was cleared to play flag football, father says
Desert Oasis athlete was cleared to play flag football, father says
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
At least 8 babies born in Las Vegas in first 5 hours of the new year
At least 8 babies born in Las Vegas in first 5 hours of the new year
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations