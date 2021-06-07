Coroner ID’s 2 pedestrians struck, killed by cars in separate crashes

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two pedestrians struck and killed by cars in separate crashes in the last week. One was a hit-and-run.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

They were Edward Garcia, 66, and Rhonda Medina, 44.

Garcia was killed after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday on the U.S. Highway 95 southbound offramp to Boulder Highway. Investigators believe an older model silver sedan was traveling on the offramp when it struck Garcia.

Witnesses at the scene told troopers that the vehicle at about 2 a.m. ran a red light and struck Garcia while he was in a marked crosswalk, Highway Patrol said.

Garcia was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Highway Patrol asked anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed the sedan near the scene between 2 and 2:30 a.m. to contact the agency at 702-486-4100. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Late on Thursday night, Medina was crossing Sammy Davis Jr. Drive near Vegas Plaza Drive when she was struck by a car. The driver was suspected of impairment, police said.

Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Corey Hockin, of Las Vegas, who was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

Medina was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hockin was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. A Metro arrest report for him states Hockin denied drinking prior to the crash. An officer “noticed Mr. Hockin had watery eyes.”

“Further, Mr. Hockin had a moderate odor of alcohol, and his gait was unsure,” police wrote. “Nevertheless, he remained polite and cooperative.”

