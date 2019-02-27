Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman killed in Tuesday crash

The Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the central valley was a 72-year-old Las Vegas woman, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Charlene Kay Carducci was a passenger in a 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by a 72-year-old Ohio man. Her cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Wednesday morning.

About 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the pair was heading west on East Flamingo Road, attempting to make a left turn onto southbound McLeod Drive, when they entered the path of an eastbound 2009 Ford Escape driven by a 17-year-old boy, police said. The front of the Ford struck the passenger side of the Chrysler, according to police.

Carducci died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, marking the 16th fatal crash investigated this year by Metro.

Both drivers, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, remained at the scene and were not suspected of DUI, police said. Another 17-year-old boy riding in the Ford also suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault. Metro said it was still investigating the crash early Wednesday.

