Coroner IDs man found dead after fire destroyed former wedding chapel

The Las Vegas Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Investigators with the Clark County Coroner's Office and Las Vegas police examine the area after a deceased person was found in a vacant wedding chapel that was destroyed in a fire the night before in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Investigators with the Clark County Coroner's Office and Las Vegas police examine the area after a deceased person was found in a vacant wedding chapel that was destroyed in a fire the night before in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man whose body was recovered Jan. 13 from the rubble of a fire at a former wedding chapel.

He was 30-year-old Steven Travis Warren, and the coroner’s office said his city of residence remains unknown. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the former wedding chapel at 1431 Las Vegas Blvd. South about 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 12. The building was “completely destroyed” with damage estimated at $1 million, the department said.

Warren’s body was recovered the next day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said Tuesday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.