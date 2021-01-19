61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs man found dead after fire destroyed former wedding chapel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 1:46 pm
 
Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blv ...
Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Investigators with the Clark County Coroner's Office and Las Vegas police examine the area afte ...
Investigators with the Clark County Coroner's Office and Las Vegas police examine the area after a deceased person was found in a vacant wedding chapel that was destroyed in a fire the night before in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Investigators with the Clark County Coroner's Office and Las Vegas police examine the area afte ...
Investigators with the Clark County Coroner's Office and Las Vegas police examine the area after a deceased person was found in a vacant wedding chapel that was destroyed in a fire the night before in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blv ...
Las Vegas firefighters battle flames engulfing a vacant wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man whose body was recovered Jan. 13 from the rubble of a fire at a former wedding chapel.

He was 30-year-old Steven Travis Warren, and the coroner’s office said his city of residence remains unknown. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the former wedding chapel at 1431 Las Vegas Blvd. South about 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 12. The building was “completely destroyed” with damage estimated at $1 million, the department said.

Warren’s body was recovered the next day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said Tuesday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
2
Fire crews battle large blaze in southwest Las Vegas
Fire crews battle large blaze in southwest Las Vegas
3
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
4
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
5
Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST