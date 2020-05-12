Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run at Las Vegas bus stop

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Darnell Graham, 36, died of blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Graham was standing at a bus stop when he was struck by a 2004 Saturn Vue about 4:25 a.m. at Desert Inn Road and La Canada Street, east of Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A man in his 20s was driving the Saturn west on Desert Inn when Graham and two other pedestrians were waiting at a bus stop. The car veered left, crossed the center median and all eastbound lanes before striking the sidewalk where the pedestrians were standing, police said.

The front of the car hit a brick wall and a light pole, knocking the pole to the ground. The Saturn then struck the three pedestrians, Metro said.

Two of the pedestrians suffered minor injuries, but Graham was critically injured, police said. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

After the crash, the man driving the Saturn got out of the car and approached the pedestrians.

“He saw the injuries to the pedestrians, then fled the scene on foot without providing any information as to his identity,” police said.

It was unclear Tuesday if police had arrested anyone in connection with the crash. Graham’s death marked the 36th traffic-related fatality investigated by the department this year, Metro said.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3595, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

