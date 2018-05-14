Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash when a driver suspected of impairment ran a red light.

The Clark County Coroner's office located in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol said that Keith Allen Welshiemer, 52, had the green light when he was struck Sunday morning by a Cadillac sedan in the intersection of Flamingo Road and the northbound Interstate-15 on-ramp. Trooper Travis Smaka said Welshiemer was thrown into a taxicab, and he died of multiple blunt force injuries at University Medical Center.

The Cadillac’s driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

