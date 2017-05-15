Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in south Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist who died after a south Las Vegas Valley crash Sunday night has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as Donald Miller III, 20, of Henderson. Miller was riding his motorcycle about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Bermuda Road and Windmill Lane, when a Ford Explorer cut in front of him, Las Vegas police said.

Miller and his motorcycle slammed into the Explorer’s driver side door, police said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Explorer, 34-year-old James Vermillion, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. He was arrested on one charge of DUI resulting in death.

