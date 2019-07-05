Coroner IDs victim in fatal northwest Las Vegas crash

A man who died Wednesday after crashing his vehicle has been identified as a 45-year-old Las Vegas resident.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who died Wednesday after crashing his vehicle has been identified as a 45-year-old Las Vegas resident.

Devon Montreal Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 7545 Oso Blanca Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

His cause and manner of death remained pending Friday, but Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said Friday that Smith may have suffered a medical episode just before the crash, adding that officers at the scene were told that Smith had a “previous medical history.”

No other details were immediately available.

Hadfield said that if the coroner’s office determines Smith had died of injuries he suffered in the crash, his death would then be included in the number of traffic fatalities investigated this year by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.