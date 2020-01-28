Coroner IDs woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday released the name of the 42-year-old woman who was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Las Vegas police investigate after one motorist was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Authorities identified Andria Michelle Tracey as the driver of a BMW that the Metropolitan Police Department said left the roadway, struck a guardrail and traveled across the center median into northbound lanes of traffic.

In the northbound lanes, police said, Tracey’s vehicle struck an SUV, which then collided with another car. The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police shut down the area of Las Vegas Boulevard near the crash for almost seven hours as investigators processed the scene.

Police said the 70-year-old driver of the SUV was driven to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries, Metro said.

The coroner’s office said Tracey, whose place of residence is unknown, died at the scene. Her death was the seventh traffic fatality investigated in 2020 by Metro.

