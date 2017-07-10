Coroner IDs woman killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who died after a crash Saturday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The victim was 84-year-old Shirley Alexander from Las Vegas.
A Chrysler 300 traveling west on West Craig Road made a left-hand turn onto Tenaya Way when it crashed into a Toyota Prius that was traveling east on Craig Road, Las Vegas police said.
Alexander, a passenger in the Prius, wasn’t wearing a seat belt, police said. She died later at University Medical Center.
The driver of the Chrysler showed no signs of impairment.
Craig Road and Tenaya Road, las vegas, nv