ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs woman killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 9:59 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who died after a crash Saturday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The victim was 84-year-old Shirley Alexander from Las Vegas.

A Chrysler 300 traveling west on West Craig Road made a left-hand turn onto Tenaya Way when it crashed into a Toyota Prius that was traveling east on Craig Road, Las Vegas police said.

Alexander, a passenger in the Prius, wasn’t wearing a seat belt, police said. She died later at University Medical Center.

The driver of the Chrysler showed no signs of impairment.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like