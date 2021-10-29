Coroner unable to rule on girl’s death at Las Vegas home

The Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine what killed a 5-year-old girl this summer in south Las Vegas.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nyomi Coleman died June 28 in the master bedroom of her mother’s home at 10256 Missouri Meadows St. The coroner’s office announced Thursday that it was unable to determine her cause and manner of death.

Kemaya Taylor, 23, was arrested the next day and charged with murder in her daughter’s death. She told officers at the time of her arrest that she should be taken to a mental health hospital.

Nyomi’s 2-year-old sister was found alive in the home. It was unclear when Nyomi died.

“It should be noted, the temperature in the residence was extremely warm,” police wrote in Taylor’s arrest report. “Neither the heat or air conditioning were on and the temperature on the thermostat read 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Officers indicated upon breaching the locked bedroom door and entering the bedroom, the temperature in the bedroom felt exponentially warmer than the rest of the residence. A humidifier was also found to be on and in the ‘max’ position.”

Taylor was sent to a psychiatric hospital for a competency determination in August, according to court records.

