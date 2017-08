Left lanes are blocked after a crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 before Rancho Drive Tuesday morning, the Regional Transportation Commission reported.

(RTC FAST Cameras)

Left lanes are blocked after a crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 before Rancho Drive Tuesday morning, the Regional Transportation Commission reported.

A truck crashed into the wall dividing the highway and overturned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.