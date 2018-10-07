Crash in southwest Las Vegas critically injures 1

Part of Durango Drive remained closed Saturday night after a crash in the southwest valley left one person in critical condition, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

A 2007 Nissan Sentra and a 2004 Nissan Frontier collided around 2:35 p.m. near Durango Drive and Peace Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday night. The driver of the Sentra failed to yield when exiting a private driveway on the west side of Durango, resulting in a crash with the Frontier, which was traveling south on Durango just south of the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to University Medical Center, police said. The Las Vegas man driving the Sentra remained in critical condition Saturday night.

The 57-year-old woman driving the Frontier had serious injuries, police said. Another passenger in the Sentra, a 26-year-old woman, had minor injuries from the crash.

Durango was closed until about 9:30 p.m. Saturday as police investigated the crash, said Lt. Richard Meyers.

Neither driver was suspected of being impaired, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.107360, -115.279113