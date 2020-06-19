Crash involving RTC bus in southeast Las Vegas sends 1 to hospital

One person was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Serene and Eastern avenues, Las Vegas police said.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person was hospitalized Thursday after a crash at the intersection of Serene and Eastern avenues, police said.

Las Vegas police responded to the intersection, near Interstate 215 and Eastern, at 9:10 p.m. to assist Nevada Highway Patrol with a crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

The crash involved two cars and a Regional Transportation Commission bus, but the circumstances around the collision were unclear, he said.

The intersection was briefly closed and a portion of Eastern Avenue was still reduced to one lane, By 10:30 p.m., Eastern had reopened in all directions.

One driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Highway Patrol continued to investigate the crash Thursday night.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.