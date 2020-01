A crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard is blocking lanes Monday morning.

(RTC Traffic Cameras)

A crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard is blocking lanes Monday morning.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the crash just after 8 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95.

Traffic cameras show the left two lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Cheyenne Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.