Crews battle fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2022 - 7:13 am
 
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews were battling a fire Thursday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The call came in just after 4:30 a.m. for the fire on the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and North Tenaya Way, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department’s PulsePoint records.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

